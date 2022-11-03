Aviva PLC Sells 1,183 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,030. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.17 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

