Aviva PLC Sells 18,740 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 245.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

