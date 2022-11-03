Aviva PLC Sells 23,739 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,739 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after buying an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 40,466.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after buying an additional 1,851,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

