Aviva PLC Sells 505 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $634,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,044 shares of company stock worth $846,045. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 4.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

