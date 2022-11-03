Aviva PLC Sells 71,189 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,189 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,170,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

About Teck Resources

TECK stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.