Aviva PLC Sells 8,462 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.67.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $236.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $231.38 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.