Aviva PLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

