Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,664 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $15,888,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

