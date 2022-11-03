Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

