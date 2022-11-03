Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

