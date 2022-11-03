Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $73.14

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.14, but opened at $71.00. Axonics shares last traded at $70.04, with a volume of 7,670 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Axonics Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $2,354,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

