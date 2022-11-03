Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Baidu by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $173.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

