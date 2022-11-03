Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Bandwidth stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $440.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.94. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,878 over the last three months. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 31.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,059 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Bandwidth by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 22.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.