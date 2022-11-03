Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 730 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 730 ($8.44) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.45) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($14.57) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($9.83) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.23) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,693.46 ($19.58).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 601 ($6.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 614.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 966.82. The company has a market cap of £600.64 million and a PE ratio of 2,003.33. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,953 ($34.14).

Insider Activity

About ASOS

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($304,682.62).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

