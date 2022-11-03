Barclays Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $234.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $269.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $274.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

