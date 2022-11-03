Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.25.

Shares of TECH opened at $297.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.33. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $522.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne shares are going to split on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

