Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Lowered to $419.00 at Craig Hallum

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $501.00 to $419.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $456.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $297.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $522.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Bio-Techne’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

