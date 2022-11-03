BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,578,939 shares.The stock last traded at $11.51 and had previously closed at $13.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.