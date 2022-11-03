Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $287.37.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

