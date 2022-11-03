BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BIOL opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

