BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

