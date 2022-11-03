BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.62) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.14) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.53).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

