BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.62) price target on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.14) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.53).
