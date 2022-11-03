Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.72.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $593,241.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,925,961.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,477 shares of company stock worth $3,383,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,374 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 21.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 136,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

