Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Bowleven Stock Performance
Shares of BLVN stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.48. Bowleven has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of £7.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Bowleven Company Profile
