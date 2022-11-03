Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Bowleven Stock Performance

Shares of BLVN stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.48. Bowleven has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of £7.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven Company Profile

Featured Articles

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

