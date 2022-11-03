BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 530 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 530 ($6.13) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 219.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.67) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($5.90) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 166 ($1.92) on Tuesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 193 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

