Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $74.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. CWM LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

