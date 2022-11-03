Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $74.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.14.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE BFAM opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. CWM LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
