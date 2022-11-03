Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $36.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,347.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock worth $1,644,933. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

