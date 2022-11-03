Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Price Target at $44.80

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 7,578.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

