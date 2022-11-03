Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $224.86

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $15,181,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $1,329,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $170.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

