Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,661,000 after acquiring an additional 123,852 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after acquiring an additional 726,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,174,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

