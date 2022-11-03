Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.