Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

