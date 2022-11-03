Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,084,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

CDNS opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.