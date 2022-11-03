Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79.

