Canada Goose Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,469 call options on the company. This is an increase of 259% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,635 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.