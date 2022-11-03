Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €41.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Cancom in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.00) price objective on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Down 0.7 %

Cancom stock opened at €25.30 ($25.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.26 million and a PE ratio of 22.16. Cancom has a 12 month low of €23.04 ($23.04) and a 12 month high of €64.82 ($64.82). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.