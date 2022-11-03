Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.10.

CPX opened at C$43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.60.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560. In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $5,406,031 in the last 90 days.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

