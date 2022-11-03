Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.75.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

