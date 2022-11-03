Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

