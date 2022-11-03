Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.15. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95). The company had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.62 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 50.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $100,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $100,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,458 shares of company stock valued at $249,826 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 29.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.