Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.53

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $15.18. Carvana shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 93,907 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Carvana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.