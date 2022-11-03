Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $79.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,241.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $2,241,531 in the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

