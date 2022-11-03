Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.70.

Shares of CTLT opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Catalent has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $137.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.21.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

