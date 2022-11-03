Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.70.
Shares of CTLT opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Catalent has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $137.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.21.
In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
