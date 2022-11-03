Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Down to $65.73

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $62.24. Catalent shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 43,360 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.