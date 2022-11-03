CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group Stock Down 4.0 %

CBRE stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.