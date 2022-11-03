Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($13.99) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Cerillion Stock Performance

Shares of Cerillion stock opened at GBX 1,225 ($14.16) on Tuesday. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($6.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288.75 ($14.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £361.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4,375.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,014.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 945.97.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

