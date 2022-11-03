Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($13.99) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.
Cerillion Stock Performance
Shares of Cerillion stock opened at GBX 1,225 ($14.16) on Tuesday. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($6.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288.75 ($14.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £361.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4,375.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,014.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 945.97.
About Cerillion
