Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $670.00 at Cowen

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $730.00 to $670.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $534.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $347.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.62 and its 200-day moving average is $430.29. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $706.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

