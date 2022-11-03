China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,036,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 4,787,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,073.4 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

