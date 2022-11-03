Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,407.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,579.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,470.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

